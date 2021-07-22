

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Getlink S.E. (GRPTY), formerly Groupe Eurotunnel, reported that its EBITDA for the first half of 2021 was 100 million euros, down 19% from last year. Loss for the latest-period was 123 million euros.



Consolidated revenue for the first half of 2021 was 326 million euros, down 12% from the prior year, strongly impacted by the consequences of the Covid-19 worldwide pandemic and of Brexit.



The Group confirmed its willingness to improve its financial, operational and environmental performance.



The Group said it will not be able to provide guidance on its profit trajectory, as long as the governments fail to take a stable long-term position on international travel restrictions.



