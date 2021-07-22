

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - SSE plc (SSE.L), on Thursday, issued trading statement, and said it remains committed to the five-year dividend plan to March 2023.



On 1 July, SSEN Distribution published its stakeholder-led draft business plan for 2023 to 2028, which includes £4.1 billion of investment, representing an increase of around 35% compared to an equivalent period in ED1, and would see SSEN Distribution's regulated asset value increase to over £6 billion from around £4 billion at the end of the current price control.



As reported in May, SSE stated that it has initiated a sale process for its stake in SGN, targeting an agreed sale by the end of the calendar year.



Further, the company continues to expect that capital expenditure and investment would total around £2 billion in 2021/22, net of project finance development expenditure refunds.



