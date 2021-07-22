

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britvic plc (BVIC.L), a plant-based drinks brand, Thursday reported nearly 23 percent increase in third-quarter revenue, on constant currency basis, with revenue growth across all business.



The Group's revenue for the third quarter grew 22.8 percent to 384.8 million pounds, while revenue for the nine months rose 3.1 percent to about 1.00 billion pounds.



The Group said it continued to deliver strong GB At-Home performance during the quarter, with easing of lockdown restrictions in the UK led to a significant improvement in the performance of Out-of-Home channel. It also benefited On-the-Go consumption.



Looking ahead, as the Group approaches the critical summer trading period, it expects to make further progress through the rest of this year and deliver profit within the range of current market expectations.



