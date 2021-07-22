

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialist insurer Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) announced Thursday the appointment of Aki Hussain as Group Chief Executive, with effect from January 1, 2022, subject to regulatory approval.



Hussain, currently Group Chief Financial Officer, succeeds Bronek Masojada, who informed the Board of his intention to retire at the end of the year after 21 years as Group Chief Executive.



Bronek will remain in place until the end of the year allowing for a smooth transition while a search for a new Group CFO is conducted.



Hussain joined Hiscox in 2016 as Chief Financial Officer for the Group. He was appointed to the Hiscox Board in 2016 and is also Chair of Hiscox Re & ILS. Prior to joining Hiscox, he was Chief Financial Officer of Prudential plc. UK & Europe.



After working for McKinsey & Co, Bronek joined in 1993 as Managing Director when Hiscox was a Lloyd's underwriter. Hiscox listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1995 with a market cap of £150 million. Bronek was appointed CEO in 2000.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HISCOX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de