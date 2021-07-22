

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) reported that its profit before taxation for the six months ended 30 June declined to 37.0 million pounds from 51.4 million pounds in the same period last year.



Profit after tax for the period also decreased to 28.0 million pounds or 5.2 pence per share from 40.6 million pounds or 7.6 pence per share in the previous year.



Adjusted basic earnings per ordinary share dropped 23% to 6.1 pence per share from 7.9 pence in the prior year.



Group revenue for the period decreased 11% to 162.3 million pounds from 183.2 million pounds last year.



The Board has recommended an interim dividend of 3.1 pence per share , unchanged from last year. The interim dividend will be paid on 3 September 2021 to shareholders on the register on 30 July 2021.



The company said it is confident of delivering market expectations for the year.



