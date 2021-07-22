

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investment manager 3i Group (III.L) reported sales of 1.688 billion euros in the first quarter, up 31% from last year.



NAV per share increased to 1,063 pence in the quarter from 947 pence in the year-ago period.



EBITDA for the quarter was 205 million pounds, up 151% from the same quarter a year ago.



'3i has made a strong start to its new financial year. Our investment portfolios in Private Equity and Infrastructure are well positioned for another year of good progress,' commented Simon Borrows, Chief Executive.



