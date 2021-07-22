

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L), an online trader, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2021 profit before taxation climbed 52 percent to 450.3 million pounds from last year's 295.9 million pounds. Basic earnings per share were 100.7 pence, up 54 percent from 65.3 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before taxation was 477.8 million pounds or 108.2 pence per share.



Net trading revenue went up 31 percent to 853.4 million pounds from 649.2 million pounds last year. Adjusted net trading revenue was 861.3 million pounds, up 33 percent.



Total active clients rose 31 percent to 313,300 and new clients onboarded rose 39 percent to 134,800.



Further, the company announced final proposed dividend of 30.24 pence per share, which would represent a full-year dividend of 43.2 pence per share, same as last year.



Separately, IG Group announced Bridget Messer, Executive Director and the Group's Chief Commercial Officer, has informed the Board of her intention to step down from her role for family reasons.



She will continue in her role to support an orderly transition over the coming months and will remain as a director of the Company until the date of the AGM, scheduled for 22 September, but will not stand for re-election.





