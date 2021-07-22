

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks advanced on Thursday, with strong U.S. corporate earnings and renewed optimism about the global economic recovery helping underpin sentiment ahead of the ECB policy meeting.



The European Central Bank is expected to adjust its forward guidance, reflecting the new 2 percent inflation goal adopted by the central bank under the new strategy unveiled earlier this month.



The new strategy allows the ECB to retain interest rates at record lows for longer periods, while tolerating higher inflation.



The benchmark DAX jumped 126 points, or 0.8 percent, to 15,548 after rallying 1.4 percent the previous day.



Stratec shares rose nearly 2 percent. The company said it expects to report consolidated sales of 155.8 million euros for the first half of 2021 compared to 119.4 million euros in the prior year. It represents constant-currency sales growth of 36.0 percent.



