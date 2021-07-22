

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Allegion (ALLE) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $118.7 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $73.7 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Allegion reported adjusted earnings of $119.3 million or $1.32 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.7% to $746.9 million from $589.5 million last year.



Allegion earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $119.3 Mln. vs. $85.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.32 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.29 -Revenue (Q2): $746.9 Mln vs. $589.5 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.25 - $5.40



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALLEGION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de