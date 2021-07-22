

-Earnings: $1.90 billion in Q2 vs. -$0.23 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $2.51 in Q2 vs. -$0.31 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Dow Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.06 billion or $2.72 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.30 per share -Revenue: $13.89 billion in Q2 vs. $8.35 billion in the same period last year.



