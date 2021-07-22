

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.69 billion, or $2.28 per share. This compares with $927 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.2% to $7.22 billion from $5.3 billion last year.



Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.69 Bln. vs. $927 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.28 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.05 -Revenue (Q2): $7.22 Bln vs. $5.3 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DANAHER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de