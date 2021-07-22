

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK):



-Earnings: $397 million in Q2 vs. -$214 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $3.15 in Q2 vs. -$1.74 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alaska Air Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$38 million or -$0.30 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.53 billion in Q2 vs. $0.42 billion in the same period last year.



