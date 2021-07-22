

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - While announcing higher second-quarter profit and revenues, Allegion (ALLE), a provider of security products and solutions, on Thursday lifted its fiscal 2021 earnings per share guidance to a range of $5.15 to $5.30 and adjusted earnings per share guidance to a range of $5.25 to $5.40.



The company previously expected adjusted earnings per share between $5.00 and $5.15.



On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $5.24 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company further raised its full-year 2021 revenue outlook and now expects reported revenue growth of 7 to 7.5 percent and organic revenue growth of 5.5 to 6 percent, when compared with 2020.



The company previously projected revenue growth in the range of 3 to 4 percent in 2021.



Allegion also raised its outlook for full-year available cash flow to approximately $490 to $510 million.



