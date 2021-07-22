

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.5 billion, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $1.2 billion, or $0.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, AT&T Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.86 billion or $0.89 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $44.05 billion from $40.95 billion last year.



AT&T Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $4.86 Bln. vs. $4.72 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.89 vs. $0.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q2): $44.05 Bln vs. $40.95 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

