

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $631 million, or $4.96 per share. This compares with $185 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Quest Diagnostics reported adjusted earnings of $405 million or $3.18 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 39.3% to $2.55 billion from $1.83 billion last year.



Quest Diagnostics earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $405 Mln. vs. $193 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.18 vs. $1.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.86 -Revenue (Q2): $2.55 Bln vs. $1.83 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.65 - $11.35 Full year revenue guidance: $9.54 - $9.79 Bln



