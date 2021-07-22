

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV):



-Earnings: $348 million in Q2 vs. -$915 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.57 in Q2 vs. -$1.63 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Southwest Airlines Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.21 billion or -$0.35 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.32 per share -Revenue: $4.01 billion in Q2 vs. $1.01 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de