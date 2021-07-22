

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sonoco Products (SON):



-Earnings: -$334.07 million in Q2 vs. $55.21 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$3.34 in Q2 vs. $0.55 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Sonoco Products reported adjusted earnings of $84.62 million or $0.84 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.86 per share -Revenue: $1.38 billion in Q2 vs. $1.25 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.87 to $0.93 Full year EPS guidance: $3.50 to $3.60



