

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Gap Inc. (GPS) on Thursday announced the launch of a new integrated Rewards program titled 'One Membership. Four Brands' across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, aimed at simplifying and streamlining the earning and redemption of rewards as well as combining the previous credit card and loyalty programs under Navyist Rewards, Gap Good Rewards, Banana Republic Rewards, and Athleta Rewards.



The enhanced loyalty program would allow Cardmembers to earn 5 points for every $1 spent across the family of brands and Rewards members to earn 1 point for every $1 spent. Members would be able to redeem rewards in $1 or 100-point increments, rather than 500-point increments as in the old program, allowing for faster accumulation of rewards and quicker redemption.



With membership levels, the new program would make it easier for both Cardmembers and Rewards members to earn points, enable them to redeem their rewards faster and create opportunities to give back by donating to one of the company's five charitable funds. Rewards members would receive special perks, bonuses, and brand exclusive benefits when they join. Members would now be able to shop across all four brands irrespective of which brand they enrolled in or how they spend, as all of their points would be in one place.



Since relaunching the loyalty program in 2020, the company has enrolled more than 19 million new customers in less than 12 months. There are now more than 37 million Cardmembers and Rewards members combined who have been automatically migrated to the new program.



