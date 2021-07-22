

COLUMBUS (dpa-AFX) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $578.2 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $520.8 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, American Electric Power Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $589.5 million or $1.18 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $3.8 billion from $3.5 billion last year.



American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $589.5 Mln. vs. $533.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.18 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q2): $3.8 Bln vs. $3.5 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.55 to $4.75



