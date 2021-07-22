

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $820 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $572 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $900 million or $1.75 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.8% to $5.02 billion from $4.19 billion last year.



Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $900 Mln. vs. $675 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.75 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.42 -Revenue (Q2): $5.02 Bln vs. $4.19 Bln last year.



