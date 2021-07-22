

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $640 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $412 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Newmont Mining Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $670 million or $0.83 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.5% to $3.07 billion from $2.37 billion last year.



Newmont Mining Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $670 Mln. vs. $261 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.83 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q2): $3.07 Bln vs. $2.37 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NEWMONT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de