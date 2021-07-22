

COLUMBUS (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, electric utility American Electric Power Co., Inc. (AEP) again reaffirmed its fiscal 2021 operating earnings guidance in the range of $4.55 to $4.75 per share. Including special items, estimated earnings would be between $4.53 and $4.73 per share.



On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $4.67 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.



The company also reaffirmed its long-term growth rate of 5 to 7 percent.



