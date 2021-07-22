

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for American Airlines Group Inc (AAL):



-Earnings: $0.02 billion in Q2 vs. -$2.07 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.03 in Q2 vs. -$4.82 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, American Airlines Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$1.09 billion or -$1.69 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$2.41 per share -Revenue: $7.48 billion in Q2 vs. $1.62 billion in the same period last year.



