

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Trinity Industries (TRN):



-Earnings: $12.7 million in Q2 vs. -$206.9 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.12 in Q2 vs. -$1.76 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Trinity Industries reported adjusted earnings of $16.2 million or $0.15 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.09 per share -Revenue: $371.5M in Q2 vs. $509.2 million in the same period last year.



