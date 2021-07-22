

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Brink's Co (BCO) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $24 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $14 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, The Brink's Co reported adjusted earnings of $60 million or $1.18 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.5% to $1.05 billion from $0.83 billion last year.



The Brink's Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $60 Mln. vs. $37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.18 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q2): $1.05 Bln vs. $0.83 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $4,200 - $4,600 Mln



