

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $2.11 billion, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $1.02 billion, or $0.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 39.4% to $10.22 billion from $7.33 billion last year.



Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.11 Bln. vs. $1.02 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.17 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q2): $10.22 Bln vs. $7.33 Bln last year.



