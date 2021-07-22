

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL), while reporting a profit in its second quarter compared to last year's hefty loss, reported Thursday that its daily cash burn rate turned positive for the second quarter to a cash build rate of approximately $1 million per day.



Looking ahead, based on current trends, it expects its third-quarter total revenue to be down approximately 20 percent from the pre-pandemic 2019, and capacity to be down around 15 percent to 20 percent compared to that of 2019.



The company also expects its third-quarter pre-tax margin excluding net special items will be between negative 3 percent and negative 7 percent.



The Company now expects to reduce its debt by more than $15 billion by the end of 2025 versus its previous guidance of $8 billion to $10 billion.



American also said it is prepaying today the entirety of its $950 million spare parts term loan that was scheduled to mature in April 2023.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMERICAN AIRLINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de