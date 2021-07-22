

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) maintained its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2021, which was slashed in early June due to significantly lower recent and projected COVID-19 diagnostic testing demand.



For fiscal 2021, the company continues to project earnings from continuing operations in a range of $2.75 to $2.95 per share and adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $4.30 to $4.50 per share, reflecting strong double-digit growth from last year.



On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.36 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



On June 11, 2021, the board of directors of Abbott declared the company's quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share, payable on August 16, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2021.



