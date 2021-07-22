

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) reported that its second-quarter net income attributable to the company climbed to $1.31 billion or $1.82 per share from $568.27 million or $0.81 per share in the previous year.



Distributable earnings per share was $0.82 compared to $0.43 prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.77 per share for the second-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenues for the quarter grew to $5.29 billion from $2.52 billion in the prior year.



Total Assets Under Management was $684.0 billion, up 21% year-over-year.



Blackstone has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share to record holders of common stock at the close of business on August 2, 2021. This dividend will be paid on August 9, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BLACKSTONE GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de