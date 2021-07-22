

PHOENIX (dpa-AFX) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.08 billion, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $0.05 billion, or $0.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.14 billion or $0.77 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 88.5% to $5.75 billion from $3.05 billion last year.



Freeport-McMoRan Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.14 Bln. vs. $0.04 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.77 vs. $0.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q2): $5.75 Bln vs. $3.05 Bln last year.



