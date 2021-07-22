

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.79 billion, or $2.72 per share. This compares with $1.13 billion, or $1.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.5 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.7% to $5.50 billion from $4.24 billion last year.



Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.79 Bln. vs. $1.13 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.72 vs. $1.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.5 -Revenue (Q2): $5.50 Bln vs. $4.24 Bln last year.



