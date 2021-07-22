

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - East West Bancorp (EWBC) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $224.74 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $99.35 million, or $0.7 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $376.47 million from $343.77 million last year.



East West Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $224.74 Mln. vs. $99.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.57 vs. $0.7 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.39 -Revenue (Q2): $376.47 Mln vs. $343.77 Mln last year.



