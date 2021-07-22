

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, steel and steel products maker Nucor Corp. (NUE) said it expects to set a new record for quarterly earnings in the third quarter of 2021 as demand remains robust and virtually all the steel end use markets that it monitors are growing. This will surpass the record set in the second quarter of 2021.



The primary drivers for the expected increase in earnings in the third quarter of 2021 are improved pricing and margins in the steel mills segment.



On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $5.24 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.



