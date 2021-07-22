

UNION (dpa-AFX) - Bed Bath & Beyond is reopening its flagship store in New York City today following a complete transformation to modernize the in-store shopping experience.



The reimagined 92,000 square-foot flagship store is located at 620 6th Avenue in Chelsea. It has been undergoing a renovation since last December.



Following the reopening, the first 200 customers today will receive a gift bag that includes various products from Bed Bath & Beyond's newest Owned Brand collections, as well as be treated to a free 12 oz. coffee from Café 3B.



Further, the first 300 customers who spend over $100 will receive a free bouquet from FLOWERBX and the first 300 customers to visit the Bubble Bar will receive a free .5 liter bottle from SodaStream.



The company said the flagship renovation is emblematic of its $250 million three-year project to remodel 450 of its stores. The renovation project strengthens its commitment to being a digital-first, omni-always retailer.



The flagship, as well as other store locations, have been redesigned to better connect with Bed Bath & Beyond customers.



According to the company, the redesigned shop is expected to provide customers with interactive shopping experiences and integrated digital shopping tools in a customer-inspired store layout.



In the refurbished store, the customers can utilize the Bed Bath & Beyond mobile app to an 'in-store shopping mode' that allows them to better navigate the store, view additional product information, and create registry lists.



QR codes are prominently displayed throughout to create 'endless aisles' that make it easy for customers to shop for additional colors, sizes and products.



A 'scan and buy' feature is also being introduced that enables customers to immediately make purchases as they shop and therefore bypass the check-out line.



The company said the renovation helps to modernize the in-store shopping experience and help customers on their journey to 'home, happier.'



The pick-up area provides customers with a fast and easy experience to pick up their online orders. Customers can also choose to have Associates meet them outside for curbside pickup, all within one-hour of placing the order. The flagship is also part of a store network that is now able to fulfill Same Day Delivery orders throughout Manhattan.



