

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L), in an update on strategic review of Oystercatcher's European terminals in Amsterdam, Terneuzen, Ghent and Malta, said that it has reached an advanced stage.



3i Infrastructure, Oiltanking GmbH and Evos through Evos Finance B.V. plan to reach an agreement for the sale and purchase of Oystercatcher's 45% stakes in the terminals, as well as the 55% stakes held by Oiltanking GmbH.



The agreement is subject to the applicable Dutch and Belgian employee consultation procedures.



