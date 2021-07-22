

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) raised its adjusted earnings and total net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $5.81 to $5.96 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $6.20 to $6.35 per share on total sales growth of 10 to 12 percent.



Previously, the company expected both earnings and adjusted earnings in the range of $5.85 to $6.05 per share on total sales growth of 5 to 7 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.06 per share on revenues of $17.66 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said it considered its recent business trends and financial results, current growth plans, strategic initiatives, global economic outlook and the continued uncertainty of COVID-19 and its potential impact on its results.



