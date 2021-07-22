

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Drugs giant GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) said Thursday that Brian McNamara, the CEO of GSK Consumer Healthcare has been appointed as CEO Designate of the new, listed Consumer Healthcare company which will result from the proposed demerger of Consumer Healthcare from GSK in 2022.



Brian joined GSK from Novartis in 2015, where he was head of the Over the Counter division. He has been a driving force behind two successful Joint Ventures, first between GSK and Novartis and more recently with Pfizer to create a Consumer Healthcare business.



As set out at GSK's Investor Update on 23 June 2021, the separation of Consumer Healthcare will be by way of a demerger in mid-2022 of at least 80% of GSK's holding to shareholders.



The new resulting Consumer Healthcare company is expected to attain a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

