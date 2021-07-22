Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Bahnbrechend! – Neue Behandlungsmethode und eine “tickende Zeitbombe”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QA0E ISIN: US02875D1090 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
22.07.21
18:08 Uhr
29,140 Euro
-0,680
-2,28 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS
AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS INC29,140-2,28 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.