

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Outdoor Brands Inc is recalling 13,828 units of Caldwell E-Max Pro BT Earmuffs with rechargeable lithium battery packs for potential risk of fire and burn hazards, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) showed. These include 88 units sold in Canada.



The company said the soldering within the lithium-battery pack housing can allow the wiring to detach and cause the unit to overheat and pose fire and burn hazards.



However, the company is yet to receive any reports of incidents or injuries involving the recalled earmuffs.



The recall involves Caldwell rechargeable lithium-battery pack that was included with black E-Max Pro BT Earmuffs, which provide hearing protection while shooting firearms. The rechargeable lithium-battery pack is housed in one of the earmuffs. The earmuffs also can operate with three AAA alkaline batteries.



The battery pack is 3.7 V and has a gray exterior that measures 1.25 inches x 1.5 inches. The name Caldwell is on the exterior of the battery pack.



The recalled earmuffs were manufactured in China and imported into the United States by Columbia, Missouri-based American Outdoor Brands.



The earmuffs were sold at Midway USA, Bass Pro Shops and Davidsons stores across the U.S. and online at Amazon.com from April 2021 through May 2021 for about $100 for the earmuffs.



The company has advised consumers to immediately remove the recalled lithium-battery pack from the earmuffs and contact American Outdoor Brands for disposal instructions in accordance with local laws and to receive free replacement alkaline batteries, including shipping.



