

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Intel Corporation (INTC):



-Earnings: $5.06 billion in Q2 vs. $5.11 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.24 in Q2 vs. $1.19 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Intel Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $5.21 billion or $1.28 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.06 per share -Revenue: $19.63 billion in Q2 vs. $19.73 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.10 Next quarter revenue guidance: $18.2 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.80 Full year revenue guidance: $73.5 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

