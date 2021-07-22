MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) revealed earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.
The company's profit totaled $147.77 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $152.48 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $329.41 million from $314.37 million last year.
Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q2): $147.77 Mln. vs. $152.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.31 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q2): $329.41 Mln vs. $314.37 Mln last year.
