

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) revealed earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $147.77 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $152.48 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $329.41 million from $314.37 million last year.



Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance:



