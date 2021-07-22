

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Robert Half International (RHI) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $149.21 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $46.20 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 46.3% to $1.58 billion from $1.08 billion last year.



Robert Half International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $149.21 Mln. vs. $46.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.33 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q2): $1.58 Bln vs. $1.08 Bln last year.



