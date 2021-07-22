

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) reported earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $58 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $309 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $2.6 billion from $2.5 billion last year.



FirstEnergy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $0.59 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q2): $2.6 Bln vs. $2.5 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 - $0.80 Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 - $2.60



