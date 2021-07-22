

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Social media platform Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) on Thursday provided guidance for the third quarter. In the three-month period, the company expects total revenue to be between $1.22 billion and $1.3 billion. On average, 32 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $1.17 billion in the third quarter.



In the third quarter, operating income is expected to be between a loss of $50 million and break even.



For full-year 2021, the company expects stock-based compensation expense to be approximately $600 million and capital expenditures are expected to be between $900 million and $950 million.



In the second quarter, the company posted income of $0.06 billion or $0.08 per share, compared to net loss of $1.38 billion or $1.75 per share in the same period last year.



Revenue rose to $1.19 billion in the second quarter from $0.68 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TWITTER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de