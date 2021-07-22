

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Celanese Corp. (CE) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $540 million, or $4.77 per share. This compares with $109 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Celanese Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $566 million or $5.02 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 84.9% to $2.20 billion from $1.19 billion last year.



Celanese Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $566 Mln. vs. $155 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.02 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.25 -Revenue (Q2): $2.20 Bln vs. $1.19 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.50 to $4.75 Full year EPS guidance: $16.50 to $17.00



