

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Chipmaker Intel Corp. (INTC) on Thursday raised its full-year earnings and revenue guidance. The company now expects earnings per share of $4.09 and adjusted earnings per share of $4.80. Earlier, the company expected adjusted earnings of $4.60 per share.



The company now expects full year 2021 revenues of $77.6 billion and non-GAAP revenue of $73.5 billion. Earlier, Intel was expecting revenues of $77.0 billion for the year ahead.



On average, 39 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share on revenues of $73 billion.



