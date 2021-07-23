

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - French technology company Thales (THLEF.PK) reported Friday that its first-half consolidated net income, Group share of 433 million euros, up 565 percent from last year's 65 million euros.



Adjusted net income, Group share was 591 million euros, compared to 232 million euros a year ago. Adjusted net income, Group share, per share was 2.78 euros, compared to 1.09 euros last year.



EBIT was 768 million euros, up 121 percent on a reported basis and up 119 percent on an organic basis.



Sales grew 8.7 percent to 8.42 billion euros from 7.75 billion euros a year ago. Organically, sales grew 9.8 percent.



Order intake was 8.2 billion euros, up 35 percent on a reported basis and up 37 percent on an organic basis.



Looking ahead for 2021, the company now expects sales in the range of 17.5 billion euros to 18 billion euros. The company previously expected sales in the range of 17.1 billion euros to 17.9 billion euros.



