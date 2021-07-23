

DUNDEE (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders for six months ended 30 June 2021 was 433.72 million pounds or 136.42 pence per share compared to a loss of 102.97 million pounds or 31.34 pence per share in the prior year.



Profit before tax was 435.26 million pounds compared to a loss of 104.58 million pounds in the previous year.



Total revenue was 451.79 million pounds compared to negative 88.97 million pounds in the prior year.



The company announced its second interim dividend for 2021 of 3.702 pence, an increase of 3% on the payment for the same time last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALLIANCE TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de