

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer prices increased to the highest level in nearly three years in June, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



The producer price index grew 9.6 percent year-on-year in June, following a 7.9 percent rise in April. Prices rose for the fifth month in a row.



The latest inflation was the highest since September 2018, when prices rose 10.1 percent.



Import prices increased 6.8 percent yearly in June and rose 0.9 percent from a month ago.



Export prices grew 9.7 percent annually in June and increased 2.1 percent from the previous month.



