

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer confidence eased from a two-year high in July, as households were increasingly concerned about the economic outlook, results of a survey showed Friday.



The KBC Bank consumer sentiment index fell to 84.7 from 87.2 in June. 'The July reading hints at just a minor re-adjustment of Irish consumer thinking of late,' the KBC Bank said.



All sub-indexes of the survey declined in July.



The most notable weakening was in the sub-index for the economic outlook. The measure dropped to 44.9 from 49.3.



