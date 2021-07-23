

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's jobless rate decreased in June, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.



The unemployment rate fell to 5.9 percent in June from 6.1 percent in May. Economists had expected a rate of 6.0 percent.



In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.1 percent.



The newly registered unemployed persons increased to 84,100 in June from 85,300 in the previous month.



The number of youth unemployed persons, which is applied to below 25 age group, rose to 113,300 in June from 121,100 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de